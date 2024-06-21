Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a music fan or you’ve scrolled through social media lately then you’ve probably heard of Chappell Roan. The pop star is making a name for herself, thanks to her catchy hits and her out-of-this-world glam. She’s known for her signature red curls and rocking unique makeup looks.

Related: Chappell Roan Keeps Her Signature Red Curls Defined With This $9 Gel Chances are you’ve probably heard of Chappell Roan — and if you haven’t . . . it’s time to listen to her music stat. The 26-year-old singer is quickly rising the ranks to become one of the top pop stars of the decade. Her captivating synth-pop songs immediately make you want to dance, and they’re […]

On Thursday night, the people’s pop princess appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a breathtaking swan inspired ensemble. During her appearance, she joked with host Jimmy Fallon about being “your favorite artist’s favorite artists,” and hit the stage to perform “Good Luck, Babe.” When the 26-year-old graced the stage we couldn’t help but notice her stunning manicure. After some digging, we discovered that nail artist Juan Alvear was responsible for her feathery mani.

The “swan/quill” look was so intricate, but Alvear revealed on Instagram that he used drugstore nail polish to achieve the feathery look. “I achieved this nail look using “arctic jelly” & “buttercup jelly” gloss in gradients,” Alvear revealed before noting that he “finished with ostrich feather wisps.” You can recreate the gradient-style nails Roan rocked, using essie’s $13 Jelly Gloss nail polish you can find right now on Amazon!

When it comes to nail polish, essie has the game on lock. For years the brand has released cult classic polishes while staying on top of emerging trends. Jelly gloss is a sheer yet buildable polish that allows for tons of layering. It leaves behind a blend of glaze and coverage. Best of all? It comes in nine shades, that can be mixed and matched similar to Roan’s.

According to Amazon shoppers, the nail polish “drys fast and thin.” That means you won’t have to worry about smudging your nails after you’ve let them dry for an extended period of time. “This polish is durable and easy to apply,” one five-star shopper shared. “I love the color choices and I plan to order another color soon.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Want to spruce up your nails this summer? Check out this celeb-approved nail polish to see just how creative you can get!