The REELZ network profiles rocker Tommy Lee‘s career-ending antics on the newest episode of Breaking the Band, focused on Motley Crüe.

With Lee’s latest wife Brittany Furlan seen violently whacking him in their viral TikTok video, Breaking the Band pulls back the curtain on how Lee’s wives have always played their role in his fame — including second wife, Heather Locklear.

“She was a hugely popular actress, that also made him a celebrity beyond heavy metal,” says music critic Christa Titus.

The series reports that after the marriage, the Motley Crüe drummer, 57, became bigger than his band in the public eye and that fame led him on a journey of alleged drug abuse and debauchery.

“Motley Crüe manager, Doc McGhee, had to deck Tommy and handcuff him to a bed just to keep him from roaming off,” Titus adds.

But after selling over 100 million records, Tommy Lee and his band’s rise to fame ended in tragedy and addiction.

Was it drugs, violence or serial marriages that finally split up Lee’s legendary heavy metal band?

Motley Crüe: Breaking The Band airs on REELZ Sunday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

