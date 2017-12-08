Need a new playlist heading into the weekend? Us has you covered.

You’re new favorite boy band Why Don’t We — Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron and Daniel Seavey — curated a list of the hits they’re currently blasting through their speakers.

And if you’re feeling festive, download the “These Girls” singers’ fifth EP, A Why Don’t We Christmas.

Jonah

“Eraser” by Ed Sheeran

“I love how real and honest Ed is in this song. He talks about real life issues that he’s dealing with.”

“I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz

“This is a throwback song that I’ve been jamming to lately. There are such great lyrics. It makes me want to fall in love.”

Jack

“Japanese Denim” by Daniel Caesar

“I love this song because it’s so much different than any other song out there right now and the guitar chords are so nice.”

“The Weekend” by SZA

“I love this song because SZA sings with such passion and her lyrics speak a lot.”

Corbyn

“Nikes” by Frank Ocean

“The vibe of this song is so chill and relaxed and as soon as it comes on in any room, the vibe is instantly super chill. I love it.”

“Love Galore” by SZA

“I’ve been bumpin’ SZA a ton lately. She has such a cool vibe and her flow is so dope in this song.”

Zach

“Candy Paint” by Post Malone

“I absolutely love this song right now. My friends and I always play it when I’m home and just listening to it reminds me of home!”

“Havana” by Camila Cabello

“This song has such a different vibe that I’m in love with. Camila killed this.”

Daniel

“Side Effects” by Ty Dolla $ign

“I like this song cause it makes me feel like I’m cruisin’ down the street in the sunshine. There’s a positive summer vibe to it!”

“Waiting For the Tide” by Cody Simpson

“Cody Simpson is coming back. And his new vibe is so unique. Like a beach Elvis. I love all of his new music and really look up to the guy for just making the music he loves.”

For more from the band, catch them performing at every stop of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert and again in 2018 when they head out on their The Invitation tour.

