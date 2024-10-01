Erin Foster is explaining why it was so hard to watch her dad, David Foster, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Didn’t love it,” the Nobody Wants This creator said on the Monday, September 30, episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “When you’re watching these shows, there’s like these trainwrecks that I can’t stop watching. All of a sudden, your family’s a part of it, it becomes less fun.”

Music producer and composer David, 74, appeared on RHOBH alongside his ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid. The couple were married from 2011 to 2017. David is currently married to American Idol alum Katharine McPhee.

Foster explained to host Andy Cohen, “You want to be able to laugh at it. I prefer to be a voyeur and a viewer. It’s like people who have Instagram accounts, they don’t post but they want to see everything. Because it’s chaos and you get to enjoy the chaos.”

Despite her dad splitting up with Yolanda, Foster said she keeps in touch with her former stepsiblings, including Gigi and Bella Hadid. Foster was also stepsiblings with Brody Jenner in the 1990s when David was married to Linda Thompson, Caitlyn Jenner’s ex-wife from 1991 to 2005.

“Yes, I am,” Foster responded to a fan question about whether she still speaks to her former stepsiblings. “Gigi actually just DM’d me last night saying she was starting to watch [Nobody Wants This]. The kids don’t get divorced — just the parents do.”

When asked if she keeps in touch with former Housewife Yolanda, Foster said, “Not as much as the kids.”

Foster and her sisters, Sara and Jordan, are David’s children from his second marriage tor, whom he wed from 1982 to 1986. Speaking on the “Sibling Revelry” podcast hosted by Kate and Oliver Hudson in 2019, Foster and her sister Sara opened up about not growing up with their dad after he split from Dyer.

“Our dad was raising other children. He wasn’t raising us. He was raising Brandon and Brody,” Sara said at the time. “So, for Erin, what weighed so heavily on her, was me. I was, like, dealing with my whole own emotional turmoil, which was watching my father raise other children. That was the thing that kept me up at night.”

“We never lived with our dad after our parents broke up,” added Erin. “So, from the ages of 3 and 5 we were living with our mom, and our dad was living in this $20 million house with Brandon and Brody. It had the trolley, it had the pool and this thing.”