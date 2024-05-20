David Foster‘s family tree never seems to stop growing.

The award-winning musician has been married five times in his life, which means he has a plethora of children, stepchildren, exes and, of course, his current wife, Katharine McPhee.

In total, David has six biological children of his own: daughters Allison Jones Foster, Amy Skylark Foster, Sara Foster, Erin Foster and Jordan Foster, and son Rennie Foster, whom he and McPhee welcomed in February 2021.

In addition to his six kids, David also has multiple stepkids, including Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner. (He was married to their mom, songwriter Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005. She shares her two sons with ex Caitlyn Jenner.)

While appearing on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson‘s “Sibling Revelry” podcast in 2019, Sara opened up about the “emotional turmoil” she went through after her dad shifted his focus on raising his stepsons as opposed to her and her sisters.

“Our dad was raising other children. He wasn’t raising us. He was raising Brandon and Brody,” she said at the time. “So, for Erin, what weighed so heavily on her, was me. I was, like, dealing with my whole own emotional turmoil, which was watching my father raise other children. That was the thing that kept me up at night.”

Erin added, “We never lived with our dad after our parents broke up. So, from the ages of 3 and 5, we were living with our mom, and our dad was living in this $20 million house with Brandon and Brody. It had the trolley, it had the pool and this thing. They had a very different life. But, out in the world, people would be like, ‘You guys are spoiled brats and you guys have it all and you’re rich kids.’ And we would be like, ‘I mean, yeah, but we don’t live there. We don’t have the gate code. We don’t have a room there. We’re not really a part of that world.”

Brody and Brandon aren’t David’s only stepkids, though. After tying the knot with Yolanda Hadid in 2011, the musician took on the role of stepdad once again with the Dutch supermodel’s three children from her previous marriage to Mohamed Hadid: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid.

Keep reading for a breakdown of David Foster’s family guide:

Allison Jones Foster

Allison is David’s eldest daughter, whom he welcomed in 1970 when he was 20 and placed for adoption. They reconnected later in life, and she now serves as the Secretary to the Board, Director, Business & Stakeholder Relations for the David Foster Foundation.

Amy Skylark Foster

Amy is the musician’s second oldest child, whom he welcomed in 1973 with his first wife, B.J. Cook. The former spouses were married from 1972 to 1981.

In 2019, Amy revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in a lengthy statement posted via Instagram.

“The great news is that I caught it early and although I am getting a mastectomy — I don’t need chemo. In other words, I feel so lucky and grateful for this diagnosis which could have easily been so much worse if I had waited,” she wrote in part.

“So…if you are a lady out there and you feel something in your boob — go get a mammogram. KNOWING IS BETTER…even if it’s the worst news you can hear,” Amy added. “I will leave you with the mantra that so many women revert back to in order to minimize how they are feeling — but in my case, it really is the truth…I’m fine.”

Tamre Winger

David was also stepdad to Winger, Cook’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Sara, Erin and Jordan Foster

The 16-time Grammy Award-winning artist shares three daughters with second wife Rebecca Dyer: Sara, born February 1981; Erin, born August 1982 and Jordan, born September 1986. (David and Dyer were married from 1982 to 1986).

“I missed a lot because I didn’t raise them,” David previously admitted to People. “The geography was really tough. That was my own doing and a regret that I have, but it was what it was and there was no changing it. So I did the best I could, which was quite imperfect at times. Plus, I worked so much. I mean, I’ve made a pound of music in my life.”

Brandon and Brody Jenner

After David and Dyer split, the Canadian producer wed his third wife in 1991 and became a stepdad to Brody and Brandon until the former couple called it quits in 2005.

During his marriage to Thompson, David appeared on Brody and Brandon’s short-lived reality TV series, The Princes of Malibu, which premiered in 2005 and ran for one season.

Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid

David was married to Yolanda from 2011 to 2017 and was stepdad to her daughters, Gigi and Bella, and son Anwar.

Bravo fans saw the blended family’s life play out onscreen during seasons 3 through 6 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I mean divorce puts a strain on everybody, yeah, but Gigi and Bella are doing amazing and they’re so busy that I don’t talk to them much, but we do text,” he told DailyMailTV after the couple finalized their divorce in 2017, adding, “Yeah, we’re still good.”

Rennie Foster

Rennie is David’s youngest son, whom he shares with his fifth wife Katharine. The couple, who wed in 2019, welcomed their only son together in February 2021.

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in April 2024, David opened up about Rennie’s musical talents — which shouldn’t come as a surprise, given who his parents are.

“He’s kind of going off the drums right now,” he shared at the time. “So, we’ll see where he goes. He goes to the piano and he pounds it, which is upsetting to me. But it’s OK. He’s a kid. He’s only just turned three.”