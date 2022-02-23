Katharine McPhee’s cutie! While the singer keeps her and David Foster’s son Rennie’s face hidden, she has given many glimpses of the little one since his arrival.

News broke in October 2021 that the American Idol alum was pregnant with her and the composer’s first child together. (The Canada native is also the father of adult daughters Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan from previous relationships.)

The Smash alum gave birth four months later, with her rep telling Us Weekly, “Kat McPhee and David Foster are the proud parents of a baby boy. Everything went well. Mom and baby are healthy.”

The Los Angeles native revealed their infant’s name in March 2021 — and her husband was “annoyed” by the admission.

“I said, ‘What was I supposed to say? Nothing? Like, “I’m sorry, we’re not sharing the name,”’” the “Open Toes” singer told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle at the time. “We don’t want to be that pretentious over the name, but it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private. It’s not like we’re the only people who’ve named our child something, but we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could. I’m in trouble, but hopefully, hopefully my husband will not be too mad.”

The actress celebrated Rennie’s birthday in February 2022. The little one blew out the candles at an animal-themed party, featuring a ball pit and a custom cake.

“Happy Birthday to our cutie baldie baby who turns 1 today!” the songwriter wrote via Instagram at the time. “Where does the time go? I know you’ve heard this before but being a mommy is the greatest fricken thing in the world. Here are some highlights from his 1st party. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH RENNIE!!!!”

McPhee wed Foster in June 2019 in London, and the Broadway star “wanted kids right away,” a source exclusively told Us ahead of their nuptials.

During an August 2019 event, two of Foster’s daughters Sara and Erin said that they “fully expect[ed] [McPhee] to have a child,” noting that they would ”fully support” the Scorpion alum’s decision.

“We love Katharine,” Erin gushed at the time. “Instead of letting anyone take liberties in creating that narrative for us, we are making it clear. … When there is something happening that people have opinions on, everyone wants to create a narrative about how you hate that person.”

