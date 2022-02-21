Celebrating their son! Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son, Rennie, rang in his 1st birthday with an epic bash.

“My baby is turning 1,” the American Idol alum, 37, captioned a Sunday, February 20, Instagram Story selfie in a pink crown.

While the singer did not share a photo of her and the 72-year-old producer’s baby boy, she showed the animal-themed party’s balloon arches and ball pit. The Los Angeles native also gave a glimpse of the little one’s blue cake, which featured yellow frosting and zoo animals.

The songwriter announced in February 2021 that her infant had arrived, four months after her pregnancy news broke. “Kat McPhee and David Foster are the proud parents of a baby boy,” the actress’ rep told Us Weekly at the time. “Everything went well. Mom and baby are healthy.”

Although the Smash alum waited eight months to show her son’s face via Instagram, McPhee did reveal the inspiration behind Rennie’s name early on.

“We picked Rennie because I’d actually been in labor for a while, and we didn’t have a name picked out,” the Country Comfort star told Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb in a March 2021 interview. “We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family.”

McPhee added that she and Foster nicknamed their baby boy Ren, which she considered a “good” and “strong” choice.

The Grammy winner was “annoyed” that his wife shared the moniker, McPhee went on to tell SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle later that same day.

“We don’t want to be that pretentious over the name, but it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private,” McPhee explained at the time. “It’s not like we’re the only people who’ve named our child something, but we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could. I’m in trouble, but hopefully, hopefully my husband will not be too mad.”

She and the Canada native wed in June 2019 in London. The composer was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid, and he is the father of five adult daughters.