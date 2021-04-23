Katharine McPhee may be younger than her stepdaughters Erin Foster and Sara Foster, but they’ve all made their close bond clear.

The American Idol alum started dating David Foster in 2017, and the pair got engaged one year later. In June 2019, they tied the knot in London. News broke in October of the following year that they were starting a family and baby boy Rennie arrived in February 2021.

The singer was initially “very concerned” about what people would think of her and the composer’s 34-year age difference. “I’m not trying to skirt around the obvious,” the Country Comfort star told Dr. Berlin in March 2021 on an “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode. “We have a huge age difference.”

The Smash alum met the Canada native in 2006 while working with him on her first single, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” She went on to travel with the Grammy winner to perform at his charity events.

“He actually came to my first wedding [to Nick Cokas],” the Broadway star went on to tell the podcast host. “It was always this professional relationship, but I think looking back he was definitely enamored with me, and I was taken with him.”

When McPhee reconnected with the music executive years later in Palm Springs, California, the actress considered herself “a full-on woman.” She explained, “The dynamic was a big shift for us. … Nonetheless though, it took me a while to come around. To really want to have a real, serious relationship.”

When they wed, the “Love Story ” singer called their relationship a “beautiful coincidence,” writing via Instagram: “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow,’ was released right after Idol. Today, I’m marrying the man who produced it. … Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

David, who shares Erin and Sara with Rebecca Dyer, has previously addressed their age difference, saying during an August 2019 interview that “nobody gives a s–t” about it.

McPhee told Twitter haters the previous year to worry more about “registering to vote in the midterm elections” than who she was marrying. When a troll called her relationship “disgusting,” she clapped back, “Alexa, play ‘IDGAF’ by Dua Lipa.”

Keep scrolling to see what Erin and Sara have had to say over the years about their father’s relationship with McPhee.