Crossing her fingers! Sara Foster is hoping to score a save the date card when her dad, David Foster, weds Katharine McPhee.

“We just hope we’re invited,” the 90210 alum, 37, teased to Us Weekly and other reporters while attending Rachel Zoe’s Spring 2019 Los Angeles Presentation, in partnership with Belvedere Vodka, on Tuesday, September 4, at the Hotel Bel Air. “I feel like we will be.”

Added sister Erin Foster: “You can judge the nature of our relationship based on the comments on Instagram.”

While the Barely Famous alums played coy about wedding planning, Erin told Us, “We’re really happy for everyone.”

Sara and Erin have supported their dad and future step-mom via social media ever since he proposed in July. “Mommmyyy,” Erin, 35, commented on the engagement reveal photo. Added Sarah: “Out of the country. What did I miss?”

The American Idol alum, 34, trolled Erin again last month after the comedy writer complained about not being invited to McPhee and David’s Canadian getaway. “@erinfoster mommy and daddy need alone time,” McPhee wrote at the time.

Later that month, an Instagram user asked Erin “how awkward” it is that she’s older than the Waitress star. Erin quipped back, “I’ve started saying I’m 31, so now she’s 3 years older than me. I’m a problem solver.” McPhee chimed in with an ode to Parent Trap: “stop blowing my age cover! the day we say i do, i’m shipping you and your sister off to Switzerland.”

This will be the Grammy winner’s fifth walk down the aisle. He was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2015. Meanwhile, McPhee was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2014. (David played Piano at their wedding reception at the time.)

A source told Us in July that the couple don’t want to have a long engagement. “They are very much in love and have previous marriages under their belt,” said the insider, noting they “are planning to be married in the next nine months.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

