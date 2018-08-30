Is Katharine McPhee the new Meredith Blake? The 34-year-old singer joked she is sending her soon-to-be stepdaughters Sara and Erin Foster “off to Switzerland” after she marries their dad, David Foster.

The exchanged started when Erin, 36, commented “CHIC!” on a Instagram photo of McPhee, 34, sporting a hoodie while on a boat in Stuart Island, British Columbia, on Thursday, August 30. After a user asked the Barely Famous star “how awkward” it is that McPhee, who got engaged to David, 68, in July, is younger than her, Erin replied, “I’ve started saying I’m 31, so now she’s 3 years older than me. Im a problem solver.”

McPhee then quipped back with a line from The Parent Trip: “stop blowing my age cover! the day we say i do, i’m shipping you and your sister off to Switzerland.”

“omg you’re gonna parent trap us!!! I knew it,” Erin replied.

This is hardly the first time that Erin or Sara, 37, have joked with McPhee in recent months. Most recently, the American Idol alum trolled the Bumble BFF creative after she said she should have been invited on the couple’s trip to British Columbia.

“FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP,” Erin commented on McPhee’s Instagram on Tuesday, August 28, to which the Waitress star replied, “@erinfoster mommy and daddy need alone time,” along with the crying laughing emoji.

David has seven kids from previous relationship. His eldest daughter, Amy, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about his relationship with McPhee in July.

“She’s amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can’t say enough about her,” she told Us. “I know that some people have been hating on that relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It’s love. The haters [can] shut the f–k up because they are perfect for each other.”

