Family matters! David Foster’s daughter Amy Foster is one of the biggest supporters of his engagement to Katharine McPhee — and she’s not afraid to express it.

“I’m so close with [McPhee]. She’s amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can’t say enough about her,” Amy, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego on Saturday, July 21.

The songwriter, who is best known for her collaborations with Michael Bublé, also shared a message to people who criticize her father’s romance with the American Idol season 5 runner-up, who is 34 years his junior.

“I know that some people have been hating on that relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It’s love,” Amy told Us. “The haters [can] shut the f–k up because they are perfect for each other.”

David’s ex-wife Linda Thompson, on the other hand, is worried about the age gap between the couple. “I think the only thing that’s a real deterrent, I think, is the age difference,” the former actress, 68, previously told Us on July 14. “But I think life doesn’t have any guarantees anyway. If you find someone you love, go for it, you know? [McPhee is] a lovely person. She’s beautiful and she’s talented, and they have that musicality in common, so that goes a long way.”

The Grammy-winning songwriter, 68, and the Waitress star, 34, began dating in May 2017. He popped the question earlier this month while they were on vacation in Italy.

“Katharine is telling close friends she doesn’t want to have a long engagement to David,” a source told Us exclusively after the proposal. “They are very much in love.”

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!