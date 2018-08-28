She’s got jokes! Katharine McPhee has been teased about the age difference between her and fiancé David Foster — who is 34 years her senior — but it seems like she’s isn’t bothered by the banter.

The 34-year-old Waitress star saw an opportunity to make fun of herself after her fiancé’s daughter Erin, who is actually older than her future stepmom, commented on an Instagram photo of hers on Tuesday, August 28.

McPhee posted a pic of herself with a gorgeous backdrop while vacationing with her love in Stuart Island, British Columbia, to which Erin, 36, wrote, “FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP.”

The American Idol alum hilariously responded, “@erinfoster mommy and daddy need alone time,” along with the crying laughing emoji.

“I may have just peed a little from laughing,” one commenter wrote. “You could have invited the oldest daughter. You know. As a chaperone. I assume you have separate rooms?”

Another simply added: “I love this family.”

Erin isn’t the only daughter of the record producer who has given her seal of approval to the couple’s engagement. His eldest, Amy, gushed over McPhee while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in July.

“I’m so close with [McPhee],” the 44-year-old songwriter told Us at the time. “She’s amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can’t say enough about her.”

Amy also slammed critics who have been giving the newly engaged couple a hard time. “I know that some people have been hating on that relationship,” she said. “All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It’s love. The haters [can] shut the f–k up because they are perfect for each other.”

Us Weekly confirmed on July 3 that McPhee and Foster were engaged after more than a year of dating. Foster popped the question while the two were on a romantic vacation in Italy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!