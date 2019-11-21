Daughter approved! Sara Foster has one couple in mind when she thinks of a model relationship — her father, David Foster, and Katharine McPhee.

“They’re the perfect couple,” the actress, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at the grand opening of Mirror LA at Westfield Century City mall on Tuesday, November 19. “I don’t think they’ve ever had a fight. I watch them, I’m just like, they figured it out. It’s beautiful.”

Sara, who shares two daughters with former tennis player Tommy Haas, added, “She’s [McPhee] the best! You can’t not love Katharine.”

David, 70, and the Smash alum, 35, were first linked when they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu in May 2017. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City.

“When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together,” a source told Us in 2017. “They aren’t hiding it anymore. … David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

David popped the question to McPhee in July 2018 while the couple were vacationing in Italy. They said “I do” almost a year later at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in London in June.

The record producer was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. He is the father of daughters Allison, 49, Amy, 46, Sara, Erin, 37, and Jordan, 33.

Erin told Us in September that McPhee fits in perfectly with their family. “We really genuinely love Katharine,” she said at the time. “It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly. She just makes it really easy for all of us to get along. So we’re very grateful for her.”

McPhee, for her part, was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe