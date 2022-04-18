Pretty in pink! Katharine McPhee and David Foster sweetly celebrated Easter with their 13-month-old son, Rennie.

“Pink dresses, Easter bunnies, baskets, friends & fam. But most importantly #heisrisen,” the American Idol alum, 38, captioned Sunday, April 17, Instagram photos with her and the 72-year-old composer’s toddler.

The Smash alum sported a strapless pink dress, bunny ears and sneakers in the social media upload. Rennie sat in his stroller before standing up to play with pastel balloons beside his dad.

The couple welcomed their little one in February 2021, nearly two years after they tied the knot in London.

“Kat McPhee and David Foster are the proud parents of a baby boy,” the Los Angeles native’s rep told Us Weekly at the time. “Everything went well. Mom and baby are healthy.”

The actress shared the infant’s name the following month in a Today show interview — and Foster was “annoyed” that she spilled the beans.

“I said, ‘What was I supposed to say? Nothing? Like, “I’m sorry, we’re not sharing the name,”’” the singer explained to Jess Cagle in March 2021. “We don’t want to be that pretentious over the name, but it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private. … It’s not like we’re the only people who’ve named our child something, but we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could. I’m in trouble, but hopefully, hopefully my husband will not be too mad.”

The Country Comfort star previously explained to Today‘s Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that Rennie is a “strong” family name. “My husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family,” McPhee said in March 2021.

“I’m in heaven,” the new mom added of motherhood. “It’s really been amazing.”

While the Scorpion alum has chosen to keep her son’s face off of social media, she did document his 1st birthday with an Instagram slideshow in February.

“My baby is turning 1,” the “Over It” singer captioned photos of her baby boy’s animal-themed bash at the time.

She and Foster started dating in 2017, getting engaged the following year. The Canada native was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. Along with Rennie, the Grammy winner is the father of five daughters: Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan.

Keep scrolling to see Foster’s Easter celebration with McPhee and Rennie on Sunday.