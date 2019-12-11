



Sister, sister. Sara and Erin Foster had a complicated childhood with their father, David Foster, especially after he started raising his stepsons, Brandon and Brody Jenner, instead of them.

“Our dad was raising other children. He wasn’t raising us. He was raising Brandon and Brody,” Sara, 38, said on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast on Tuesday, December 10. “So, for Erin, what weighed so heavily on her, was me. I was, like, dealing with my whole own emotional turmoil, which was watching my father raise other children. That was the thing that kept me up at night.”

After splitting from their mom, Rebecca Dyer, David, 70, married Linda Thompson and helped raise her two sons — who she shares with Caitlyn Jenner. During that time, David’s daughters — he is also father to Jordan, 33 — we’re being raised very differently.

“We never lived with our dad, right, after our parents broke up. So, from the ages of 3 and 5 we were living with our mom, and our dad was living in this $20 million house with Brandon and Brody. It had the trolley, it had the pool and this thing,” Erin, 37, said on the podcast.

She continued: “They had a very different life. But, out in the world, people would be like, ‘You guys are spoiled brats and you guys have it all and you’re rich kids.’ And we would be like, ‘I mean, yeah, but we don’t live there. We don’t have the gate code. We don’t have a room there. We’re not really a part of that world.’”

When asked if the two designers, who have a clothing line together for Sub_Urban Riot, felt resentment towards their stepbrothers, both women said, “Oh deep. Oh, of course.”

Erin admitted, “Mine was less resentment towards them, it was more like, we’re misunderstood out in the world, because we have this fake, spoiled lifestyle, but we’re not even really allowed to be a part of it. So, we get all the backlash for it, but we don’t actually get the benefits.”

The Barely Famous stars also noted that while Sara turned to her friends as family, joking she “just want[ed] to be a sibling of the Hawns” growing up, Erin left for a year to Switzerland in high school.

“I had to, like, completely rebel against my parents to survive,” she said. “To survive, I basically had to tell them what I had to do.”

Sara added, “I think our 20s were survival mode in a lot of ways” before Erin pipped in, “Our childhood was.” Sara seconded that saying, “Our childhood definitely was.”

David was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981 before marrying Dyer in 1982. The couple split in 1986. He was then married to Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. He is now married to Katharine McPhee, who he wed in June 2019.