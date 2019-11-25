Balance is key! Sara and Erin Foster dished on their methods for staying healthy during the holiday season, explaining that it’s all about finding the middle ground when it comes to eating and exercising.

“I am of the mindset of everything in moderation. I don’t believe in depriving yourself of things that you like, like French fries,” Sara, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Mirror LA grand opening on November 19. “I like French fries, they make me happy. So, if I’m gonna eat French fries, then maybe I’ll wrap my burger in lettuce. Everything in moderation.”

The 90210 alum admitted that she prefers shorter workout sessions over hour-long ones. “If my workout is at 9 I’ll get there at 9:20 and my trainer will be like, ‘Oh, well, you’re early,’” she shared.

“I can’t work out for an hour. I just don’t have it in me,” she continued. “So, I like the 20-minute workouts. I love barre.”

Erin, for her part, said that it’s important to “mix it up” when it comes to workout regimens and revealed that she is a fan of floor pilates. “I’ll do, like, a butt, arms, abs, I like to separate things sometimes,” the 37-year-old told Us. “I do a lot of floor work and I love squats and lunges.”

Though Erin is committed to hitting the gym three days a week, she supports giving herself “permission” to have dessert or a glass of wine. She ultimately believes that “balance” is what allows her to have the best of both worlds.

“I think anytime you go too extreme, you can’t really maintain it and I think you have to be happy and enjoy your life a little bit,” she explained. “So I try not to be too obsessive and too psychotic about too many things. During the holidays, I just try to not go crazy every day. If I’m going to drink three nights, then I’ll try to take the weekend off or I’ll get up early and work out.”

Sara said she’s become “addicted” to using the Mirror, as she will no longer “want to work out” unless she can “see” herself doing it. Erin, meanwhile, said that being able to exercise while at home with the interactive device “takes away any excuses you have to not be fit” and “it’s so convenient.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe