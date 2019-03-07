Celebs were out and about this week, from Sara and Erin Foster enjoying a sisters’ night out for a good cause, to Wiz Khalifa enjoying dinner in Boston, to Jaime King gifting Selma Blair with a beautiful bouquet. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Erin and Sara Foster hosted the Alliance for Children’s Rights 27th annual dinner at The Beverly Hilton.

— Jessie Usher enjoyed Casamigos bottles at his VIP table at Oxford Social Club at Pendry San Diego.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Rudy Mancuso celebrated his birthday at Cleo Third Street and sbe hotspot Doheny Room in West Hollywood with his girlfriend, Maia Mitchell, Simon Rex and Frankie Delgado.

— Wiz Khalifa enjoyed crab legs, truffle macaroni and cheese, lobster mashed potatoes and Dom Perignon at Ocean Prime Boston.

— City of the Sun and Mama Juke performed at the New York Cares Rocks benefit concert at City Winery which raised money to help 500,000 New Yorkers.

— Alala and Box Union hosted a workout class in West Hollywood to celebrate the brand’s new collection.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Jaime King gifted Selma Blair with a beautiful Art Fleur L.A. bouquet which Blair showed off on Instagram.

— Migos will perform at the 42nd annual McDonald’s All American Games taking place on Wednesday, March 27, in Atlanta.

— Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat dined at STK Atlanta and enjoyed beet salad, calamari and tuna tartare.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!