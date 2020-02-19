It turns out Gwen Stefani just needed a “Sweet Escape.” Fans have been worried about the Grammy winner, 50, since she canceled four dates of her Las Vegas residency, Just a Girl, due to a mystery illness, but a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly that exhaustion was to blame.

“She goes from performing high-intensity shows to being the mom of three very active boys,” the source explains, referencing Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, whom Stefani shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. “It finally caught up with her.”

Stefani tweeted on February 5 that she felt “under the weather” and would be unable to take the stage at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood two days later. Although she assured fans that she was “doing everything I can to rest and be at my best” for her scheduled concerts on February 8, 12 and 14, she ended up pulling the plug on those three dates as well.

Fortunately, the No Doubt frontwoman started feeling better on Valentine’s Day, when she tweeted, “Thx for all ur well wishes this past week. I’m looking forward to returning to #JustAGirlVegas tomorrow night.” And that she did, performing nearly two dozen hits for fans in Sin City.

“Thank u 4 coming to see me tonight!!” she wrote on Instagram after the February 15 show.

Stefani kicked off her residency in June 2018. It is set to conclude on May 16.

For more details on Stefani’s busy schedule — and her relationship with Blake Shelton — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!