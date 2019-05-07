Left on the cutting room floor! When news broke that Katherine Langford was cast in Avengers: Endgame in October 2018, fans couldn’t wait to find out who the actress was playing. The Wrap broke the news at the time, reporting that she had already filmed her scenes.

However, they were left confused when the movie hit theaters and she was nowhere to be seen. It turns out, she was part of the film as Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) daughter, but it didn’t test well – and the scenes were axed before heading to theaters.

“There was an idea that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers, and there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station,” director Joe Russo said on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast on Sunday, May 5.

He added that the scene “was really confusing” for the test audience.

“We didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter,” codirector Anthony Russo added. “It wasn’t ringing to us. It wasn’t resonating to us on an emotional level is why we moved away from it.”

The scene they filmed was a mirror image of the scene in which Thanos stands with a young Gamora; it would have included adult Morgan coming to terms with her father’s decision to ultimately sacrifice his life and leaving she and Piper (Gwyneth Paltrow).

“The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go,” Joe noted. While the idea “felt resonate,” it was simply “too many ideas in an overcomplicated movie.”

The 13 Reasons Why star has not spoken out about the part, but during an Instagram Q&A on April 25, a fan asked who she was playing in the Marvel film. She simply responded on her Story with “…”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

