Will Dean Unglert Return for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5?

Count him out! Dean Unglert confirmed that he will not be returning for more rose ceremonies in Paradise after the emotional rollercoaster that was season 4.

The reality star, 26, opened up about the possibility of returning to the show on the Tuesday, May 8, episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast.

“As I’ve said before and I will continue to say, there is no chance I’m going to Bachelor in Paradise,” explained Unglert. “I’ll maybe continue to, like, tease the possibility of it, but no. Come on people. There is no way I’m ever going back there.”

Unglert sparked wide upset in Bachelor Nation during his time on the show when he was involved in a love triangle with costars Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard. Schulman left the show on her own terms midseason and Unglert pursued an exclusive relationship with Lombard, although the duo called it quits shortly after filming wrapped.

Unglert would go on to romance The Bachelor’s Lesley Murphy while filming the Winter Games spinoff last fall, although the couple broke up in April.

Although The Bachelorette season 13 alum has been laying low since the split, fans began speculating that he rekindled his romance with Schulman. During the podcast episode, Unglert slammed reports that the former flames locked lips at the Stagecoach music festival last month.

“There have been so many rumors circulating about me for the last seven days and it just blows my mind where this stuff even comes from,” he said. “I’m not dating anyone. Single AF, I think that’s a very accurate qualification for me.”

