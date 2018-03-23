The prince is back. Who better than Will Smith to perform a medley of some of the most iconic theme songs in TV history?

The Suicide Squad actor stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 22, where Fallon asked him if he would take a trip down memory lane as they performed the “History of TV Theme Songs.”

“Would you want to perform some of the best sitcom theme songs of all time in one, live remix right now?” Fallon, 43, asked. “Do it right now?” Smith, 49, responded enthusiastically. “Yes, Jimmy, Yes!”

The host and the actor did a four-minute long compilation along with The Roots, and started it with The Golden Girls opening song, “Thank You For Being a Friend.” They then moved onto The Jeffersons, Diff’rent Strokes, Three’s Company Martin, Full House, Good Times, and even performed the instrumentals for I Dream of Jeannie and The Andy Griffith Show. To close things off, the duo joined forces with the audience to perform the popular theme song from Smith’s hit series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“That’s the one and only Will Smith!” Fallon said.

In February 2014, the Bright actor appeared on the late-night show and performed his version of the popular segment “The Evolution of Hip-Hop” along with Fallon. The pair danced to tunes from “The Cabbage Patch,” “The Running Man,” “The Humpty Hump” and “The Robot.”

Smith was Fallon’s very first guest when the show premiered in 2014. Watch the duo perform the “History of TV Theme Songs” above!

