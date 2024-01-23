Justin and Alex Russo — ahem, David Henrie and Selena Gomez — are gearing up to bring the magic back to Disney Channel. For years, both Gomez and Henrie have teased a possible onscreen reunion, and the time has finally come.

In January 2024, it was announced that the highly anticipated Wizards of Waverly Place revival would be headed to Disney Channel with Henrie’s character, Justin, as the leading man. Gomez, of course, will also make an appearance as Alex.

“So excited!! ❤️,” Gomez shared via her Instagram Story at the time, sharing the revival news. In a second post, she captioned a throwback photo of herself and Henrie writing, “WE’RE BACK.”

The duo played the two eldest Russo siblings in Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired from 2007 to 2012. Jake T. Austin, David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera and Jennifer Stone also starred in the original iteration.

“I’ve talked to some people. Talked to some people that are decision-makers, to my sis Selena and — I have to be very tactful with my response here because I’ll say — there’s a lot of goodwill. I don’t think anyone’s opposed to the idea, but I think it’s a matter of time,” Henrie teased in July 2020 YouTube video about a reboot, noting that “there will be a reunion one day.”

Henrie’s dreams are now a reality. Keep scrolling for everything to know:

Will There Be a ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Revival?

Yes, it’s been officially confirmed that Wizards of Waverly Place will be returning to Disney Channel.

Will Selena Gomez Be in the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Revival?

Gomez will reprise her iconic role as Alex Russo. However, she’s only set to appear in the first episode … for now.

Multiple outlets have also reported that Gomez has been named an executive producer of the project.

Who Will Star in the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Revival?

Henrie is set to reprise his role as Justin Russo. Janice LeAnn Brown will follow in Henrie and Gomez’s footsteps, playing a young wizard named Billie, while Mimi Gianopulos will star as Justin’s wife. Alkaio Thiele has been cast as one of Justin’s two sons, Roman.

Beyond Henrie and Gomez, no other original cast members have been confirmed to return just yet.

What Will the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Revival Be About?

The upcoming show will take place after “a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door … and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World,” an official description reads.

In the original Wizards of Waverly Place series finale, Alex Russo won the family wizard competition and was awarded full use of his powers while Justin was granted his powers back after becoming headmaster at WizTech.

When Will the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Revival Premiere?

The show doesn’t have a premiere date just yet but production on the show officially began in January 2024.