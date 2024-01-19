Selena Gomez scored her breakout role playing teenage wizard Alex Russo on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

The series, which ran for four seasons from 2007 to 2012, followed Alex and her brothers, Justin and Max, played by David Henrie and Jake T. Austin, as they learned the ins and outs of the wizard world in preparation for their family wizard competition, after which only one of them would get to keep their powers.

The show also starred David DeLuise as the siblings’ former wizard father and teacher, Jerry, Maria Canals-Barrera as the kids’ mortal mother, Theresa, and Jennifer Stone as Alex’s best friend, Harper.

Gomez and the main cast also starred in the show’s 2009 Disney Channel original movie, titled Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, and reprised their roles for the 2013 TV special The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex.

It was announced in January 2024 that the series would be getting a Disney Channel revival centering around an older Justin and his family. So far, Henrie is set to star while Gomez will executive produce and make a guest appearance in the pilot episode as Alex.

Keep scrolling to see where the cast of Wizards of Waverly Place is now: