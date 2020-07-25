It’s been a long time coming! Wynonna Earp returns after nearly two years off the air on Sunday, July 26, and it’ll be well worth the wait, creator Emily Andras says in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

“We pick up almost immediately after season 3. We make a little joke that while that may feel immediate to the characters, it’s been a little bit longer for the fans, so there’s a little wink there,” the writer tells Us exclusively. “Wynonna’s mission is really, really clear. She’s got to get her family back. She’s gotta get her baby daddy out of the garden, whatever that looks like. And the biggest thing is that the Earp curse was broken in the finale of season 3, so while that’s good, it also means that Wynonna may not have any extra abilities.”

While this season will “be a bumpy ride” for Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) the team behind the show is just happy to be back. After season 3 aired its finale in September 2018, the renewal news wasn’t immediate. Instead, the fans began campaigning, so much so that in July 2019, SyFy announced the renewal. So, Andras and the team have spent their time off perfecting their plans.

“With having a break, I feel like season 3 dealt with a lot of issues that got, for lack of a better term, very biblical and spiritual. It was a little high fantasy versus really down and dirty. It gave me a chance to go back and really rewatch the series and think about what’s important to the fans and what they love,” the former Lost Girls producer says. “So, everything you love about Earp — all the relationships, all the characters, have never been better. I truly feel like that.”

She continues: “I also feel like it’s a little bit of a return to form and is going back to our Western roots. Even the villains this year are a little bit down and dirty, human, grounded and personal, and it makes it all very intimate and fun.”

For more from Andras, pick up Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Season 4 of Wynonna Earp premieres on SyFy Sunday, July 26, at 10 p.m. ET.