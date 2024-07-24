Let it be clear, Xander Schauffele knows how to celebrate.

After winning the 152nd Open Championship on Sunday, July 21, Schauffele, 30, basked in the glow of victory with his family and friends until the early morning hours.

“A little bit of drinking, a little bit of reminiscing, a little bit of talking, a little bit of smoking,” Schauffele exclusively told Us Weekly about the festivities.

Schauffele emerged victorious at Scotland’s Royal Troon after charging up the crowded leaderboard with a final round 65, winning the oldest major in golf by two strokes. Justin Rose and Billy Horschel finished in a tie for second place.

In the aftermath, the two-time Major champion — Schauffele also won the PGA Championship in May — revealed that the famed Claret Jug, awarded to the winner of the Open Championship, was put to good use.

“Red wine was the first thing that was poured into it,” Schauffele said. “A few other people were able to take some gulps out of it, which was very cool. They spilled it all over themselves.”

Schauffele shared a victory cigar with his father, Stefan, and his friend and caddie, Austin Kaiser, which Schauffele documented via Instagram. All told, the raucous celebration meant the next morning came up fast.

“I think Austin was getting picked up at 4 a.m., my parents left the house at 7 a.m.,” Schauffele recalled. “We went to bed at 2:30. We were on a couple hours of sleep.”

Before the crew went to bed, however, Schauffele was also to share a very special, quiet moment with his parents that will surely be etched in memory for a long time to come.

“The trophy was sitting there on the counter and I passed it with my parents at the end of the night, at 2:00 a.m. or something,” Schauffele remembered. “We just gave each other a big hug. Not many words needed to be said. We just looked at each other and started smiling. It was sort of like, ‘Holy smokes, this happened. This literally happened.’”

Schauffele continued, “I think everyone was really appreciative of how big the moment was. It was cool to share with everyone.”

After tasting victory in Scotland, Schauffele remained in Europe with another potential milestone immediately on the horizon.

“I’m still overseas, my caddy’s overseas, my uncle’s overseas and my parents are overseas,” he explained. “I think my brother is the only one that went home. I’m just trying to take it all in and get ready for the Olympics.”

Schauffele will represent Team USA when the 2024 Summer Olympics kick off in Paris this week, with the men’s individual stroke play scheduled to tee off Thursday, August 1.

Might be time to stock up on the wine and cigars — just in case.