Xander Schauffele’s wife, Maya Lowe Schauffele, has been by his side long before he embarked on his impressive golf career.

The couple began dating in 2014. At the time, the athlete was attending college at San Diego State University while playing for their collegiate golf team. Maya, for her part, was studying public health at the University of California, San Diego, down the road.

Three years later, Xander began to play golf professionally with his partner cheering him on during his breakout season. In 2017, he achieved his first PGA Tour victory which led him to earn a spot in the Open Championship. At the end of the season, he was awarded Rookie of the Year in a vote done by his golfing peers.

While Xander didn’t perform as well as expected in his first Masters appearance, he managed to make a comeback the following year. In April 2019, the budding golf star tied for second place in the prestigious tournament, only to end up one stroke behind golf icon Tiger Woods, who took home the trophy that year.

Things began to get serious for the Presidents Cup winner and Maya in December 2019 and the pair expanded their family with their dog Chewie. The twosome have since often shown off their furry friends on their respective social media pages and even had them involved in their July 2021 wedding ceremony.

Keep scrolling to see Xander and Maya’s relationship timeline: