Back on top! Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters Tournament — his first in more than a decade — and promptly celebrated his victory with his family and girlfriend Erica Herman.

Woods, 43, claimed his fifth green jacket at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Sunday, April 14. Following his win, he walked off the green and wrapped his arms around his 10-year-old son, Charlie, then his mother, Kultida, followed by his 11-year-old daughter, Sam.

Fourth in line for a hug was Woods’ girlfriend, whom he reportedly began dating in October 2017. The pair previously packed on the PDA with a sweet kiss in September at the 2018 PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta after the athlete placed first at the competition. The event marked his first win since 2013.

“I had a hard time not crying coming up on that last hole,” Woods, who’s endured several back surgeries over the years, told the Golf Channel at the time.

The record-breaker shares his two children with ex-wife Erin Nordegren. Though the Swedish model, 39, and Woods finalized their divorce in 2010, she watched her ex play in July 2018, alongside their kids and his new love.

With the professional golfer’s latest victory, he’s won The Masters at least once in each of the last three decades. (Woods also won in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.)

Sadly, this marks Woods’ first Masters win without his father, Earl, who died in May 2006 after a long battle with heart problems, diabetes and cancer.

“This one is for Dad,” an emotional Woods said at the 2005 Masters. “Every time I’ve won this tournament, my dad’s been there to give me a hug, and he wasn’t there today. I can’t wait to get home and see him and give him a big bear hug.”

