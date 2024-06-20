Saddle up Yellowstone fans, because there is finally a premiere date for the remaining season 5 episodes.

Paramount Network announced that the last batch of new episodes will return starting on Sunday, November 10, at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and on Paramount+ for Canadian viewers. It will hit the U.K. on Monday, November 11, and Latin America, Brazil and France later that month.

The first half of season 5 premiered on Paramount in January 2023. After a lengthy hiatus, the show was scheduled to return this summer. Unexpected delays — presumed to be a result of a feud between star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan, which has since been denied — put the return on pause.

Yellowstone season 5 is currently filming in Montana, and it is not known how the series finale will shake out. Several cast members, meanwhile, have teased their own pitches.

Related: Everything the ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Has Said About Remaining Season 5 Episodes Yellowstone is known for its family feuds, wild west antics and cowboy controversies — and the remaining season 5 episodes will continue to bring the drama. The first half of Yellowstone’s final season finished airing in January 2023, and the show was subsequently in limbo. Paramount later confirmed in May 2023 that the rest of […]

“What would I hope for her?” Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, told TVLine in a Thursday interview. “Peace, I think. [It would be] as possible as it is for any of us. Peace requires some digging and some surrender and letting go of old pains and hurts.”

She continued, “I certainly believe that she can find that. Whether or not that’s possible, I don’t know. She’s such a warrior, isn’t she? Her reason to be is to protect. Her reason to be is to fight. But I’d like to see that for her.”

It’s also unclear whether Costner, 69, will appear in the season finale, reprising his role of John Dutton. He recently denied reports that he left his Yellowstone contract early.

Related: A Guide to 'Yellowstone' and Its Many Spinoffs There’s always more! Since Yellowstone debuted in 2018, the story of the Dutton family had enough potential to inspire three spinoffs (and counting) to add to the Paramount Network roster. Yellowstone focuses on a powerful family that runs the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid their success, the ranchers must deal with attacks […]

“I did everything that I was contracted to do with Yellowstone,” he said in an interview on CBS Sunday Mornings, hinting that he’s open to returning for the remaining episodes. “If I like the story [and] where it was going, I would go back.”

Costner previously told Deadline in May that he made Yellowstone his “first priority” and did not opt to leave to make his four-part Horizon film series.

“To insinuate anything else would be wrong. I did not initiate any of those things,” he claimed to Deadline of the rumors. “I left exactly when they wanted, and it made it hard on me. It turns out they didn’t have the scripts for 5B. They needed four more days just to complete the first eight episodes. I left early to give them what they needed to have a complete eight, and I felt bad that the audience didn’t get 10.”

Yellowstone returns on Paramount Network Sunday, November 10, at 8 p.m. ET.