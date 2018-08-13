‘Younger’ Sneak Peek: Will Laura Benanti Come Between Charles and Liza?

A secret office romance is hard enough without competition! On the Tuesday, August 14, episode of Younger, guest star Laura Benanti returns as Quinn, working with Millennial to publish her book. However, she gets a bit distracted when Charles (Peter Hermann) joins the meeting. When he leaves the room, she can’t help herself.

“Is Charles dating anybody?” she asks Kelsey (Hilary Duff) and Liza (Sutton Foster) in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

While Liza plays it cool, and says “nothing that he’s been public about,” Kelsey notes, “He’s very single.” Clearly, that’s not the case. “… which we don’t know for sure,” Liza adds, hoping to steer Quinn away.

Kelsey then adds, “Officially – single’s the word.”

Once Quinn happily leaves the room, Liza scolds Kelsey. “Wow you laid that on a little thick, there,” she tells her coworker.

“I can only keep so many secrets for you, Liza,” Kelsey responds, in true Kelsey style.

However, it’s safe to say that Charles is all-in with Liza. At the end of last week’s episode, Liza informed him that while Kelsey knows about their secret romance, it’s very important that she and Kelsey stay best friends – and nothing is going to come between that. He was totally OK with that and while he still wanted to keep their romance under wraps, he’s still very into her.

The fun twist: the book Quinn is writing, Claws, is all about how women supporting women in the workplace isn’t the best way to get ahead – it’s detrimental and women need to focus on only looking out for themselves.

Younger airs on TVLand Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

