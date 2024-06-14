Zac Efron has a “good feeling” his brother Dylan Efron will win season 3 of The Traitors.

“I think he’s going to win,” Zac, 36, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Thursday, June 13. “He’s really good at games and I just have a good feeling about it.”

The actor added, “He is just the best at games. Growing up, he was a first roll Yahtzee kind of dude. If I was him, I would move to Vegas and just play games. He’s that good, so I got high hopes for him.”

Earlier this month, Dylan, 32, was revealed as one of the cast members for season 3 of the Peacock reality competition series. He’ll be joining other celebrities including Britney Spears‘ ex Sam Asghari, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Bob the Drag Queen, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and more.

Related: Zac Efron Through the Years Zac Efron has transitioned from dreamy teen heartthrob to leading man. The actor first won over audiences as Troy Bolton in Disney Channel’s High School Musical, which premiered in 2006. Efron became a household name overnight and reprised his role in 2007’s High School Musical 2 and 2008’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year. As […]

Based on the popular Dutch series, The Traitors features 21 contestants gathering to complete challenges for a chance to win up to $250,000. Among them are covert “Traitors,” tasked with secretly eliminating the “Faithful” contestants to steal the entire prize fund. Season 3, hosted once again by Alan Cumming, does not have an official release date but will likely air next year.

On whether Zac will make a cameo on The Traitors, the Iron Claw star told ET, “I know nothing about that.”

As Dylan prepares for his stint in the Scottish castle, Zac has been gearing up for the release of A Family Affair, his upcoming Netflix rom-com costarring Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

The film follows Zara (King), who serves as a personal assistant to the famous Chris (Zac). As the story unfolds, Zara discovers that Chris is having a romantic relationship with her widowed mother (Kidman).

Related: Zac Efron’s Sweetest Photos With His Siblings and Family Members Over the Years Zac Efron has enjoyed many adventures with his family over the years — and luckily the actor documented the special bonding moments to share with his fans. Efron — who is an older brother to Dylan, Olivia and Henry — has recalled how his siblings and parents supported him throughout his career. “My family’s my […]

Zac, who worked with Kidman on 2012’s The Paperboy and 2013’s The Butler, told People last month that he was “a bit apprehensive” about the project, adding, “But reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she as an actress, she is equally kind, caring and wonderful to spend time with.”

Dylan, for his part, has built his own career in the entertainment industry. He’s teamed up with Zac on several projects and has garnered a large social media following with his wanderlust-inspired posts.

The producer and influencer has a close bond with his older brother. In a 2021, Dylan told BroBible that Zac took him “under his wing” after college, adding, “He really became that older brother, and that’s when I would say we grew closer than ever.”