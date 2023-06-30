His loved ones. Zac Efron has enjoyed many adventures with his family over the years — and luckily the actor documented the special bonding moments to share with his fans.

The High School Musical star, who is an older brother to Dylan and Olivia, recalled how his siblings and parents supported him in 2013.

“My family’s my rock. I know that they’re not going anywhere. More and more I rely on my little brother to keep me grounded,” Efron shared during a promotional event at the time. “I know my family’s always going to be there, and then there’s also some times when life changes, they can’t always be there for you in the way that you need, so I rely on my friends.”

The California native, who rose to stardom with projects including Hairspray and 17 Again, later noted the important life lessons that he learned from his family.

“My parents love me in very different ways. But they checked every box. My dad always taught me to be driven,” he told Elle in 2016. “I was always the shortest kid at school. Always the worst kid on the team. I’d come home after practice and my dad would build a basketball hoop. Then we’d go out and shoot 100 free throws. Pretty soon every time I got fouled I would make my free throws.”

While praising his mother and father for how they raised him, Efron admitted he wasn’t ready to have children of his own. “I have a healthy respect for parents, very grateful for them all. I love you so much mom,” he said during a May 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

At the time, Efron explained why a movie role made him question whether he was ready for fatherhood, adding, “You know what? I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary. I have a bit more growing to do, probably. I don’t know. Yeah, I don’t know what to say now.”

The Daytime Emmy winner broke down his approach to playing a dad onscreen in Firestarter alongside Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

“I didn’t think about it all that much. It was a pretty quick intro to the film — and all the sudden I had this daughter,” he continued. “We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat [when filming started], and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn’t know what I was doing. I thought it would just kind of click, but no, that’s not really the case.”

Efron added: “Luckily, Ryan is just so sweet. She’s just the coolest and after two days we just had the best bond.”

