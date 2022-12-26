Family time! Zac Efron shared a sweet moment between him and his little sister, Olivia, after celebrating the holidays with his loved ones.

“Happy bday lil sis 👸,” the actor, 35, captioned several Instagram photos of himself hugging his sibling on Monday, December 26. In the sweet photos, Efron and Olivia share a look before he kisses the little girl on her head.

That wasn’t the only glimpse the former Disney Channel star gave at his Christmas Day celebration. Efron uploaded various clips and images of his brood’s holiday festivities via his Instagram Story. In one photo, Efron hugged a child as they unwrapped gifts. A separate video also showed the infant getting pushed on the swings alongside Efron.

Earlier this year, the California native opened up about how a past movie role made him want to wait to have children.

“You know what? I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary,” he said during a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about playing a father in Firestarter. “I have a bit more growing to do, probably. I don’t know. Yeah, I don’t know what to say now.”

At the time, Efron praised his mother and father for the lessons they taught him, adding, “I have a healthy respect for parents, very grateful for them all. I love you so much mom.”

According to the Baywatch star, he didn’t consider how much work would go into playing a dad on screen. “I didn’t think about it all that much,” he shared about remaking the 1984 Stephen King movie. “It was a pretty quick intro to the film — and all the sudden I had this daughter.”

He continued: “We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat [when filming started], and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn’t know what I was doing. I thought it would just kind of click, but no, that’s not really the case.”

Efron noted that he formed a bond with the actress who played his onscreen daughter, Ryan Kiera Armstrong. “Luckily, Ryan is just so sweet. She’s just the coolest and after two days we just had the best bond,” he said.

Ahead of his comments about fatherhood, the Greatest Showman star dated Vanessa Valladares for less than a year in 2021. He has also been linked to Alexandra Daddario, Lily Collins and Sarah Bro.

Efron previously made headlines for his high-profile romance with High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens. More than a decade after their 2010 split, the former couple raised eyebrows with their separate trips to East High in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Don’t you… Forget about me ✊🏼,” Efron captioned a July Instagram photo in front of the show featured in the hit film series and the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Hudgens, 34, for her part, documented her own appearance in front of the school one month prior. “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” The actress wrote alongside an Instagram video of her dancing in front of the school, quoting the film.

Season 4 of HSMTMTS will feature several OG cast members from the film including Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and KayCee Stroh. Efron and Hudgens have remained tight-lipped about potential cameos in the upcoming season.