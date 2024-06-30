If Pookie isn’t a Zach Bryan fan, he’s in for a surprise.

The 28-year-old country singer stopped in Nashville on his Quittin Time Tour on Saturday, June 28 and brought out Hailey Welch, known to most of the internet as the “Hawk Tuah” girl. The duo shared a microphone and Welch helped Bryan sing his hit song “Revival.”

Welch looked country chic in light blue ripped denim shorts, a white sleeveless tank, white knee-high boots and a cowboy hat. Meanwhile, Bryan wore light gray jeans, a black graphic tee and brown boots as he strummed his guitar.

Welch caused a stir with her unforgettable appearance in a man-on-the-street interview. When asked, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Welch’s candid and cheeky response was, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.” Her bold answer instantly went viral.

The surprise appearance came right in the middle of Bryan’s Quittin Time Tour, which kicked off in Chicago in March. His final show is scheduled for December in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The tour has a star-studded lineup including Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The tour also makes room for stars like Levi Turner and The Middle Eas,t. Later,, Matt Maeson, and the Turnpike Troubadours.

Bryan’s Quittin Time Tour was announced just days after the August 25, 2023 release of his self-titled fourth studio album, Zach Bryan.

“I’ve got no grand explanation for these songs. I got no riddle in reasoning behind writing them,” he said of the album on Instagram. “I don’t have a bulls—t roll-out plan to stuff it in front of as many people as I can. I just wrote some poems and songs that I want to share because I think they’re special.”

Fans can already expect new music from Bryan. He shared back in December that he’s almost done with his fifth album.

When asked about its release, Bryan disclosed, “It’s about halfway done, so depending on the writing process, who knows. Hopefully, God willing, it’ll be out as soon as possible.”