Zach Bryan is just getting started when it comes to entertaining his fans live — and his 2024 tour is going to be his biggest yet.

“This year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream,” Bryan, 27, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 28, announcing his next set of gigs. “Boys are headed home and gearin’ up.”

Bryan’s 2024 venture, called The Quittin Time Tour, will kick off in March 2024 in Chicago. The country singer’s performances will continue through December of that year with a final show in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Levi Turner and The Middle East will be the first two guests joining Bryan on the road next year. The star-studded lineup will include two nights with Sierra Ferrell — in Las Vegas and Denver in June 2024 — and later Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Matt Maeson and the Turnpike Troubadours. Sheryl Crow is slated for a one-off performance at Bryan’s August 10, 2024, show in Atlanta.

Bryan shared that registration for The Quittin Time Tour begins on Wednesday, September 6, and ends on Thursday, September 7. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, September 8.

The “Something in the Orange” singer’s announcement comes as his Burn Burn Burn American Tour comes to an end. His remaining 2023 shows include Tuesday, August 29, in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Wednesday, August 30, in Kansas City, Missouri. Bryan will also appear at several festivals before the end of the year.

As fans wait to see Bryan next year, they can brush up on the lyrics to his latest songs off his self-titled record, Zach Bryan, which dropped on Friday, August 25. His fourth studio album is entirely self-produced.

“On the album: I’ve got no grand explanation for these songs. I got no riddle in reasoning behind writing them,” Bryan wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 24, teasing the album. “I don’t have a bulls—t roll-out plan to stuff it in front of as many people as I can. I just wrote some poems and songs that I want to share because I think they’re special.”

Earlier this summer, Bryan turned heads for his personal life after he was linked to Barstool Sports personality Brianna LaPaglia in June.

LaPaglia — a.k.a. Brianna Chickenfry — addressed the relationship speculation on her “PlanBri Uncut” podcast the following month. “It’s fun, it’s casual, and yeah, I just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f—k out and people are doing s—t,” she said, confirming that she was seeing Bryan. “And yeah, that’s really it. Just hanging out, having some fun.”