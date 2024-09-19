Zach Bryan might be risking “Bad Blood” with Taylor Swift after he “drunkenly” made a dig at her.

The country star, 28, made a mild insult against The Tortured Poets Department star when he wrote about his preference for Kanye West over her in a post shared via X on Tuesday, September 17.

According to a Variety report published Wednesday, September 18, Bryan also took a swing at Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce in the same post.

The post starts off with “eagles > chiefs,” before then taking aim at Swift with the words, “Kanye > Taylor… Who’s with me.”

Related: Singer Zach Bryan's Dating History: From Ex-Wife to Barstool Fling Rising artist Zach Bryan‘s swoon-worthy songwriting has fans curious about the real-life love stories that inspired them. Bryan’s career took off after the 2022 release of his album American Heartbreak, his first record with a major label. He previously dropped DeAnn and Elisabeth in 2019 and 2020, respectively, later solidifying his place in the industry […]

It appears Bryan quickly regretted his comments after receiving backlash from Swift fans. The singer backtracked and apologized for his remarks and now appears to have deleted his account altogether.

“Guys I love Taylor,” Bryan said, before blaming alcohol as the reason for his post. “[I] was listening to TTPD last night and ‘Thank You Aimee’ came on and I drunkenly tweeted that about Kanye. If anyone took it serious please know I love both artists a lot and think we’re in a really beautiful time of music.”

West and Swift have notoriously been embroiled in a feud that has lasted over a decade. The song referenced by Bryan, “Thank You Aimee” is widely regarded as a diss track against West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rocky relationship between West and Swift stems back to 2009 when the rapper infamously stormed the stage to interrupt the singer as she was awarded Best Female Video at the MTV Video Awards.

Grabbing the microphone from Swift, West declared to a shocked audience that Beyoncé should have won for “Single Ladies” instead.

“Yo, Taylor,” West, 47, said at the time. “I’m really happy for you. Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

Swift, 34, later offered West forgiveness via lyrics in her song “Innocent” which appeared on her 2010 album, Speak Now.



Related: Every Time Taylor Swift and Kanye West Referenced Each Other in Their Music ‘Cause baby we’ve always got bad blood when it comes to Taylor Swift and Kanye West. The duo’s decades-long feud first began in 2009, when West shockingly ambushed Swift as she was receiving the award for Best Female Video during the MTV Video Music Awards. As she began her acceptance speech for “You Belong With Me,” West […]

However, when West name-dropped Swift in his 2016 release “Famous” and claimed he “made that bitch famous,” it created more animosity between the pair.

Taking to X, West later defended the lyrics and even insisted Swift gave him her blessing before the song’s release. (It would later be revealed that during their phone call, Swift only approved the line “I feel like Taylor and I might still have sex.”)

When Swift denied that the conversation happened the way the rapper was suggesting, West’s then-wife, Kardashian, released a video of West and Swift on the phone discussing the song and dubbing Swift a “snake.”

Swift went to ground after heated backlash but returned to release her 2017 album, Reputation, which features references that took shots at both West and Kardashian.