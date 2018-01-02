Starting the new year off strong! Zedd has extended his Las Vegas residency through 2020 with the Hakkasan Group.

“Vegas has become like a second home for me and it’s always great to get to play for my fans there,” the multitalented artist, 28, said in a statement on Tuesday, January 2. “The crowds bring such great energy every time and I’m excited to continue to be a part of the Hakkasan family.”

The Grammy-award winner will headline numerous performances at multiple premiere nightlife and daylife destinations on the Las Vegas strip, including Hakkasan Nightclub, Wet Republic at the MGM Grand and OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace.

“Zedd has been a fantastic addition to our artist roster, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with this multi-year residency extension,” James Algate, vice president of entertainment for Hakkasan Group, added in the statement. “Every time he takes the stage, he provides fans with an energetic and dynamic experience, which is exactly what we set out to achieve through all of our venues.”

As previously reported, Zedd teamed up with the Hakkasan Group and other big-name talents — including Tiesto, Kaskade, Lil Jon and more — for a special benefit concert on November 7. The show was in support of victims of the Las Vegas massacre and their families after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on October 1. The tragedy left 58 dead and more than 500 injured.

Tickets for Zedd’s residency performances are available now and can be purchased at omnianightclub.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!