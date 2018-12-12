Zhavia Opens Up About Her New Music and Life Since ‘The Four’

Life has been good for Zhavia since she competed on The Four: Battle for Stardom. At just 17, the singer-songwriter has already worked with some of the biggest names in music and has been busy recording her upcoming debut EP.

“I’m getting to live my dreams every day,” Zhavia tells Us Weekly. “It’s a lot of hard work, but I’m learning so much and it’s worth it!”

The Los Angeles native quickly became a fan favorite when she competed on season 1 of the Fox music competition earlier this year. Not long after, she collaborated with Diplo, French Montana and Lil Pump on a song from the Deadpool 2 soundtrack titled “Welcome to the Party.”

“It was cool to collaborate with [French] because the first song I did on the show, it was his,” she notes. “He was really nice.”

Zhavia released the music video for her new single, “100 Ways,” on Wednesday, December 12. It is one of the many treats she has in store for fans, in addition to a 2019 tour and a surprise collaborative mix of her song “Candlelight.”

“I feel like all my songs have a lot of passion, emotion and power behind them, but ‘100 Ways’ is a little more aggressive,” she explains to Us. “The track is more trap-sounding and was produced by Oak. My fans will like anything that’s authentic to my style.”

The performer continues, “I think what sets me apart from other artists is my tone of voice and style of music that I release. I have such a broad musical background. My parents introduced me to a lot of different genres and I try to represent that in my music.”

As for Zhavia’s dream collaborators? “I still would love to work with Post Malone and Jessie J,” she tells Us, noting that she cried “a lot” when she met her idol Jessie J at a recent concert.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!