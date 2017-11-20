Jess and Nick may have kissed on New Girl’s season 6 finale, but does that mean they are back together for good? According to Zooey Deschanel, their fate is still undecided.

“I don’t know,” Deschanel, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly when asked where the couple would be in 10 years. “My thinking was to leave it hanging for people to just decide or to have a more darkly poetic outcome.”

Quick recap: Roommates Jess (Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) finally answered the “will they or won’t they?” question when Nick passionately kissed the quirky school teacher in the “Cooler” episode in season 2. The steamy scene, which was shot in their Chicago apartment, is Deschanel’s favorite moment between the two characters.

Back in May, it was announced that the Fox comedy would end after season 7. The cast — also including Hannah Simone, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris — are currently back on set.

“Oh man, it’s going to be different. It’s fewer episodes and because it’s a shorter season it’s going to be a few years in the future. It’s going to be like their own little island, which is cool. I’m looking forward to it. We’ve had an amazing six years on the show,” Deschanel tells Us. “[It’s] definitely emotional for me. I can’t speak for anyone else but it will definitely be emotional for me. It’s been seven years of my life and we’ve all been through so many changes. It’s bittersweet. It’s a huge accomplishment but it’s also sad to move on.”

As for what memorabilia she will bring home once it wraps? “I hadn’t thought about it!” she says. “There’s a policy that you’re not allowed to take any [clothes] or even buy them.”

