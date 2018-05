Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.

If you were shocked by the events of 13 Reasons Why season 1, prepare yourself for season 2. In each episode, a different character took the stand in the case of Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) mother vs. the school. Throughout each deposition, multiple secrets were revealed. Us Weekly has gathered the major moments from the season. Read on to find out what they are: