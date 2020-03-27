Warning: This story features spoilers from the Thursday, March 26, finale of A Million Little Things.

Why do TV weddings always spell doom? The season 2 finale of A Million Little Things — fittingly titled “‘Til Death Do Us Part” — found Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) planning their vow renewal amid increasingly difficult odds.

Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) provided the first obstacle when their birth mother, Eve (Ebboney J. Wilson), called to say she was in labor. The gang rushed to the hospital, where Eve was taken into an emergency C-section due to complications. Katherine initially hoped to move the ceremony to the hospital chapel, but she decided to postpone since her friends were waiting to see if their baby would survive the procedure.

Meanwhile, Eddie was MIA on a wild goose chase to recall if he contributed to the drowning of his childhood friend Alex (Olivia Steele Falconer). Back at the hospital, all was well with Eve and the baby … except for the fact that she chose at the last minute to keep her son, leaving Rome and Regina heartbroken.

Things went just as sour for Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary (James Roday) after she confessed her love for him, despite his budding relationship with Darcy (Floriana Lima) and Maggie’s impending departure to Oxford. Gary went off on her, thanks to her terrible timing. He ultimately chose Darcy but not before chasing Maggie down at the airport to apologize for his outburst.

In the meantime, Eddie seemingly got answers about his role in Alex’s death, which led him straight to a bar. However, he stopped short of falling off the wagon. Eddie called Katherine as he headed home, at which point he was hit by a truck.

“I’m not prepared to tell you what’s going on there,” series creator DJ Nash told TVLine in an interview published on Thursday. “I will say to you that Katherine and Theo’s life will never be the same.”

The showrunner added, “Ron Livingston’s character, Jon, dies in the cold open of the series premiere,” noting that the actor remains an important part of the ABC drama.

A Million Little Things has yet to be renewed.

Scroll through to get clarity on burning questions brought forth by the finale.