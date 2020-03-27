Will Regina and Rome try to adopt again?

After Eve backed out of the adoption, Regina blamed Rome for making her want a baby in the first place. There definitely seemed to be animosity between the pair, but will they try again or will the disappointment break them? “In essence, what Regina and Rome are going through is like the death of a baby,” Nash told TVLine. “The loss of a child has the potential to threaten a marriage more than I think anyone else could … I don’t know how you overcome that. Because when you see each other, you can’t help but think: ‘We used to be three.’ Even though they were three for just a minute, that was the plan.”