November

Sunday, November 1

A Very Country Christmas Homecoming, 7 p.m. on UPtv

Bea Santos, Greyston Holt, Deana Carter, Mike Shara and Charlotte Hegele

The Christmas Aunt, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Jarod Joseph

On the 12th Date of Christmas, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Holly & Ivy, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols

Thursday, November 5

Operation Christmas Drop on Netflix

Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig and Virginia Madsen

Friday, November 6

The Christmas Yule Blog, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Sara Canning and Zak Santiago

Saturday, November 7

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

A Welcome Home Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn, Tim Reid and Charlene Tilton

The Christmas Ring, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay

Sunday, November 8

A Ring for Christmas, 7 p.m. on UPtv

Liliana Tandon, Dean Geyer, Charles Hittinger and Lorraine Bracco

Christmas with the Darlings, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

A Very Charming Christmas Town, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Natalie Hall, Jon Prescott, Kelley Jakle, Jo Marie Payton and Tracey E. Bregman

The Christmas Bow, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Friday, November 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Netflix

Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose and Phylicia Rashad

Christmas on the Vine, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Julianna Guill, Jon Corr and Meredith Baxter

Saturday, November 14

Christmas in Vienna, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

Christmas on Wheels, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Tiya Sircar and Michael Xavier

Meet Me at Christmas, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin

Sunday, November 15

Mistletoe Magic, 7 p.m. on UPtv

Stephen Huszar and Jessica Sipos

The Christmas Edition, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Carly Hughes, Rob Mayes, Marie Osmond and Aloma Wright

A Timeless Christmas, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill

The Christmas Doctor, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

Thursday, November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again on Netflix 

Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar

Friday, November 20

A Taste of Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini, Nia Vardalos and rew Brodeur and Emma Myers

Saturday, November 21

Feliz NaviDAD, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord, Paulina Chavez and Marycarmen Lopez (directed by Melissa Joan Hart)

A Nashville Christmas Carol, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

A Little Christmas Charm, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny

Sunday, November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square on Netflix

Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra and Mary Lane Haskell (directed by Debbie Allen)

Dashing Home for Christmas, 7 p.m. on UPtv

Paniz Zade, Adrian Spencer, Suzanne Cyr and Andrew Bushell

The Christmas House, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence and Brad Harder

Homemade Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Michelle Argyris and Travis Nelson

The Angel Tree, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant

Tuesday, November 24

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

Wednesday, November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two on Netflix

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Jahzir Bruno, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Julian Dennison and Tyrese Gibson (directed by Chris Columbus)

A Bright and Merry Christmas, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas

Thursday, November 26

Five Star Christmas, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster

Friday, November 27

Christmas by Starlight, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell

Dear Christmas, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince and Nicky Whelan — with cameos by Jamie and Doug Hehner, Hilarie Burton and Antwon Tanner

Saturday, November 28

Christmas Waltz, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp and JT Church

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica, Nathan Witte and Chris Shields

USS Christmas, 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 

Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven

Sunday, November 29

Once Upon a Main Street, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin, Patrick Duffy and Polly Draper

If I Only Had Christmas, 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie

 Monday, November 30

The Christmas Listing, 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns, Greg Evigan, Rachel O’Connell and Susan Chambers