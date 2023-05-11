The higher the hair, the closer to God! Dolly Parton made fans do a double — and triple — take during the 2023 ACM Awards as she continued to switch up her ensembles.

The “Jolene” songstress, 77, who cohosted the event on Thursday, May 11, with Garth Brooks arrived at the awards show looking glamorous from head to toe. She donned a Texas-approved silver jumpsuit reminiscent of a cosmic cowgirl on the red carpet. The outfit came complete with glitter, sequins and silver fringe on both the top and pants.

Parton’s bold and bright style — which almost always features sky-high hair, rhinestones and form-fitting outfits — continued to be on display throughout the night.

The 9 to 5 star switched up her look throughout the show, including a new sassy ensemble for her live performance. Parton opted to debut the first single from her upcoming rock album at the Frisco, Texas, event.

Over the years, the Steel Magnolias actress has cemented herself as one of the biggest names in country music and her style has become just as memorable with her fans.

“I’m impressed with anybody that’s got a sense of glamour and style, but I say, first of all, it’s about being comfortable in your own skin,” Parton explained of her own inspiration during a May 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine. “My own overexaggerated look came from a serious place I’ve often spoken about: the town tramp in our little country hometown.”

The “Coat of Many Colors” singer recalled townies calling the woman “trash,” but revealed that to her “she was absolutely beautiful.” Parton especially remembered liking the woman’s “colorful patchwork skirts and pretty blouses [that] showed a little cleavage.”

The Tennessee native’s wardrobe choices stemmed from her hometown hero, who was also known for having “nails and piled-up blond hair and red lipstick and high heels. She was the prettiest thing I’d ever seen.”

Parton added: “When everybody would say, ‘Oh, she’s just trash,’ I’d say, ‘Well, trash is what I’m going to grow up to be.’ And I guess my look is glamorous trash!”

In April 2022, the “Here You Come Again” songstress revealed on the “WorkLife With Adam Grant” podcast that the worst advice she got during her early career was to “change” her look and “not look so cheap.”

The Grammy winner explained: “I wasn’t a natural beauty and, so, I just like to look the way I look. I’m so outgoing inside, in my personality, that I need the way I look to match all of that.”

Despite the early criticism, Parton’s choice to stay true to herself has made her even more of an icon in the music industry. So much so, that she announced in March that she is releasing a new book, Behind the Seams, about her fashion journey.

“It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the wonderful people that have helped shape my life and look,” the Dollywood founder wrote via Instagram at the time, noting the book comes out in October.

Scroll down to see Parton’s fun and fabulous looks from the ACM Awards: