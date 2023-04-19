Making his own name! Beckett Rex impressed the judges and viewers at home during season 21 of American Idol — but quit the show after making it to the Top 26.

On the Monday, April 17 episode of the hit ABC series, host Ryan Seacrest announced that one of the contestants had left the competition — the latest of several singers to exit the show this season. “Now recently, one of the top 26 decided to bow out of the competition so we turned to the judges’ first alternate and gave her the life-changing news,” Seacrest, 48, said while re-introducing Paige Anne to the competition after being eliminated earlier in the season.

While the Live With Kelly and Ryan alum did not reveal on air who left the show, Rex came forward the following day and released a statement about his mysterious exit.

“To all of you wondering, yes I was on @americanidol and I made the top 26,” the 19-year-old musician wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a photo of himself holding up the golden ticket he earned from his audition. “I’m not going to say why I didn’t decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice. I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Rex is the son of actor Malcolm McDowell and Kelley Kuhr, who are also the parents of sons Finnian, 16, and Seamus, 14. The Caligula star, 79, is also the father of adult children Lily McDowell and film director Charlie McDowell, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Steenburgen. Charlie, for his part, is married to actress Lily Collins, whom he wed in September 2021.

The “Wildfire” crooner is not the only child of a celebrity who competed — and subsequently quit — season 21 of American Idol. Kaya Stewart, who is the daughter of Eurythmics singer Dave Stewart, abruptly left the series earlier this month. Kaya, 23, explained she made the decision to leave the competition after getting sick ahead of her duet with fellow competitor Fire Wilmore.

“I always want to give my best, and I’m not giving my best here,” she said at the time. “And I don’t think it’s a fair representation of myself to do that — or for Fire either. I don’t think it’s fair on her to not give one hundred percent when she’s giving 100 percent.”

In addition to Rex and Kaya, Sarah Beth Liebe also decided to bow out of the competition to take care of her three children.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Beckett: