Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's Relationship Timeline

Her perfect match! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot after two years of dating — but their relationship was love at first sight.

The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official that August. Just over one year later, Mary Steenburgen’s son popped the question.

“It was kind of one of those situations where I knew the second that I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day and so it was just a matter of when, really,” Collins gushed during an appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan in October 2020, one month after announcing her engagement.

McDowell got down on one knee during a road trip in New Mexico. “It was all very much pre-planned,” the Mank star told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “He did a self-timer video, which we were then able to then later get screen grabs. But he set the whole thing up without me knowing, obviously. … I was very, very surprised by it, but it’s exactly what I would’ve wanted, and he knew me so well.”

Two years before she began dating the director, the Mirror, Mirror actress opened up about how her parents — Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman — impacted her perspective on relationships.

“I find that I’m really attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people that are able to put their emotions out there for not just the world to see, but just that are giving of their emotions, but a little bit mysterious and elusive as well,” she dished on The Talk in 2017. “And my mom is such a strong independent strong-willed woman and she always taught me to accept my worth for how I viewed myself and female empowerment, and it’s OK to be independent and also need someone at the same time. I kinda get to be both.”

The Okja star and McDowell tied the knot in September 2021 at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado. “This moment will forever play inside my head,” the groom captioned an Instagram upload at the time, while Lily commented, “I’m so excited to be your WIFEY ❤️‍🔥.”

Before falling for the California native, Lily was linked to Taylor Lautner, Jamie Campbell Bower, Nick Jonas, Zac Efron and Chris Evans.

