Honeymoon loving! Following Lily Collins’ intimate September nuptials to longtime love Charlie McDowell, the pair embarked on a “magical” and adventurous honeymoon together.

“Our Scandinavian honeymoon may be over but the adventure definitely is not,” the England native, 32, captioned a slideshow of photos from the couple’s travels on Tuesday, October 12, via Instagram. “I can’t imagine a more memorable, magical first trip as newlyweds and way to officially begin our lives together.”

She continued in her post, “There’s no one I’d rather airplane hop and road trip with. Here’s to the many more epic experiences to come…”

The married couple bundled up as they took in the sites, going on hikes, exploring monuments, smooching in picturesque settings and kayaking together.

McDowell, 38, shared the same photos via Instagram, writing, “We love you, Scandinavia. Thank you for an adventure and honeymoon of a lifetime. See you next time.”

The Emily in Paris star commented, “❤️❤️❤️ the BEST.”

The pair’s nuptials were held in Dunton Springs, Colorado, and was attended by the likes of Mary Steenburgen (McDowell’s mother), Ted Danson and Ashley Park, who stars alongside Collins in Emily in Paris.

“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife,” the Stuck in Love actress captioned an Instagram post of her wedding photos. “On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…”

In a second post, she added, “Never been happier…”

McDowell, for his part, shared his own sweet tribute to his new bride, writing, “I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins.”

The To the Bone star and the director began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in September 2020.

“In a time of uncertainty and darkness, you have illuminated my life,” he wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the proposal. “I will forever cherish my adventure with you. 💍 🎉.”

Collins previously noted she was surprised by the proposal. “… It was one of those situations where I knew the second that I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day,” the Les Misérables alum said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in October 2020. “So, it was just a matter of when, really. … I was very, very surprised by it, but it’s exactly what I would’ve wanted, and he knew me so well.”

