David Cook

After winning season 7 in 2008, the rocker released his self-titled album — which included the single “Time of My Life” — in November 2008.

Cook left his label in 2012 and began releasing music independently and with his band Midwest Kings. In 2018, he starred in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots and also released his EP titled CHROMANCE later that year.

The Texas native married Rachael Stump in 2015.