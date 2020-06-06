Kelly Clarkson

After winning the inaugural title, the Texas native signed a record deal with RCA Records and released her debut album, Thankful, in 2003. Later that year, Clarkson costarred in the movie From Justin to Kelly with season 1 runner-up, Justin Guarini. She went on to release eight studio albums and has won three Grammys, including for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2006 and 2013. She published the children’s book, River Rose and the Magical Lullaby, in 2016.

Clarkson became a coach on season 14 of The Voice in 2018. One year later, she became the host of her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The songstress married talent manager Brandon Blackstock in 2013. The couple are the parents of daughter River Rose and son Remington.