Kris Allen

Allen beat out fan-favorite Adam Lambert on season 8 in 2009. Months later, he released his self-titled album, which included the single “Live Like We’re Dying.” Allen’s most recent studio release was Letting You In in 2015.

The Arkansas native was in a car accident in 2013, which left him with a shattered wrist that needed three surgeries over the following years. His accident forced him to re-learn playing the guitar.

Allen married his high school sweetheart, Katy O’Connell, in 2008. The duo are the parents of sons Marlo and Oliver and daughter Rose.