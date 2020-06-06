Phillip Phillips

Phillips won season 11 in 2012. On the season finale, he performed his song “Home,” which became Idol’s best-selling coronation song. The song appeared on his debut album, The World from the Side of the Moon, which hit No. 2 on the Billboard charts. He released his sophomore album, Behind the Light, in 2014.

The Georgia native was in a legal battle over his contract with American Idol’s production company 19 Entertainment in 2015, which prevented him from releasing new music. The lawsuit was settled in 2017.

Phillips released his album Collateral in 2018 — his first studio album since 2014.

He married Hannah Blackwell in 2015.